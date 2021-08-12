Seismic Dance plans fall fest in Austin with Black Coffee, Damian Lazarus, Bonobo (DJ set)

In May, Seismic Dance Event was one of the first large music events to return to Austin following the pandemic shutdown.

Now the boutique dance music festival is planning another event this fall with its biggest lineup yet. On November 12-14, the festival will welcome superstar South African DJ Black Coffee, British DJs and producers Damian Lazarus and Bonobo, and Russian DJ Nina Kraviz to the Concourse Project in Southeast Austin.

The two-stage event that once booked Idris Elba to DJ at the office of the Austin American-Statesman, will also feature appearances from Amelie Lens, Luttrell, Bedouin, Claptone and many more.

According to event organizers, all attendees should be prepared to show proof of vaccination and/or a negative test result in order to enter the event. Three-day tickets to the event start at $229.99.

