This week in Austin music: Alanis Morissette, Black Crowes, Kesha

Here's what's happening in the Live Music Capital of the World.

Thursday

Alanis Morissette with Garbage, Cat Power at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. Get ready to party like it’s 1995. This tour originally was timed to the 25th anniversary of Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” and pushed because of the pandemic. The cross-country jaunt is part of a larger celebration of the classic album which brought female fury to the airwaves in a way that reshaped rock & roll for a generation of young women. At the Grammy Awards earlier this year, the Broadway musical version of “Jagged Little Pill” took the trophy for best musical album. Keeping with the theme of female artists who make groundbreaking rock in the ‘90s, Morissette is joined by Garbage on the tour. Liz Phair, who was originally on the tour, was replaced by Cat Power. $75 and up. germaniaamp.com. — D.S.S.

Steve Earle & the Dukes, Mastersons at ACL Live. A native Texan who moved to Nashville in the 1970s and became a chart-topping country troubadour in the 1980s, Earle issued tribute albums honoring his mentors Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark in 2009 and 2019, respectively. No doubt a much harder tribute set for him to make, though, was this year’s “J.T.,” which features songs by his son, Justin Townes Earle, who died in 2020. He’ll be playing songs from that record as well as 2020’s “Ghosts of West Virginia” and older hits. Former Austin duo the Mastersons, featuring Chris Masterson and Eleanor Whitmore, will open the show, as well as playing in Earle’s band. $30-$45. 8 p.m. 310 Willie Nelson Blvd. acl-live.com. — P.B.

Friday

Quebe Sisters at Stateside at the Paramount. The Dallas-based sibling trio of Grace, Sophia, and Hulda Quebe has become one of Texas’ most prominent Western swing acts over the past two decades, releasing four studio albums since 2003. All three are fiddlers and singers; they tour with a supporting bassist and guitarist. They’ve connected with Austin’s own Western swing kingpins Asleep at the Wheel, joining the band and Willie Nelson on a track from the Wheel’s 2015 Bob Wills tribute album “Still the King.” $20-$35. 8 p.m. 713 Congress Ave. austintheatre.org. — P.B.

Saturday

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians at Paramount Theatre. Given that all members of this band that originated in Dallas in the 1980s now live in the Austin area at least part-time (Brickell and guitarist Kenny Withrow, both living in Wimberley, are the most recent arrivals), it’s long overdue for them to have their own headlining show here. This will be the Paramount’s first regular-capacity music event since the onset of the pandemic. $25-$48. austintheatre.org. — P.B.

Sunday

Black Crowes at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson and their bandmates haven’t put out a new studio album in 12 years, but they’d been poised for a tour marking the 30th anniversary of their blockbuster 1990 debut “Shake Your Money Maker” until the pandemic struck. So it’s the 31st anniversary; that’ll be just fine for longtime fans who want to groove to “Hard to Handle” and “She Talks to Angels.” $24.75-$147. germaniaamp.com. — P.B.

Wednesday

Kesha, Betty Who at ACL Live. After excavating her emotional turmoil on the 2017 album “Rainbow” — her first release since a highly publicized legal battle with producer Dr. Luke — Kesha’s 2020 album “High Road” was a glitzy platter of party pop, notable for the misfit anthem and Big Freedia collab “Raising Hell.” Betty Who, an ebullient Australian with a catalog of synth-fueled singalongs, joins the bill for this glittery late-summer dance bash. $69-$79. acl-live.com. — D.S.S.