Duran Duran will replace Stevie Nicks as ACL Fest headliner

Duran Duran has taken the place of Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks in the Sunday headliner spot for Austin City Limits Music Festival. According to the festival's social media accounts, the British new wave band will play both weekends of the festival.

Nicks canceled all of her fall tour dates on Tuesday citing concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This was the second headliner shift on the festival's Sunday lineup. On Tuesday, festival organizers announced that rapper Tyler the Creator would replace DaBaby for both Sundays of the festival. DaBaby was dropped from the festival following homophobic comments and disparaging remarks he made about people living with AIDS at a Miami festival last month.

ACL Fest is scheduled to take place Oct. 1-3 and 8-10 at Zilker Park. The Statesman has reached out to the festival about whether organizers will require vaccines or a negative COVID-19 test to attend the event.