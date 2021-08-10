Tyler, the Creator to headline ACL Fest after DaBaby swiped from lineup due to homophobic remarks

Okay, now we're really not jealous of Lollapalooza.

Rapper Tyler, the Creator has been added as a headliner to Austin City Limits Music Festival following the removal of DaBaby, who was dropped from the lineup after he made homophobic comments and degrading remarks about people living with AIDS during his set at Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

More: DaBaby dropped from ACL Fest 2021 lineup after homophobic comments

Tyler, who has long rapped about his attraction to men, will be performing Sunday night on both weekends, the festival announced Tuesday on Twitter, replacing DaBaby's former spot. Set times are forthcoming.

Prior to the announcement, there was already buzz around Tyler replacing DaBaby on the festival's subreddit page, r/aclfestival. Users cited the rapper's energetic performance at Lollapalooza earlier this summer as reason enough to bring him to Austin.

Lollapalooza, which took place from July 29 to August 1, was the first major music festival to drop DaBaby from its lineup following his diatribe. "Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing," festival organizers said in a tweet posted to the official Lollapalooza account at the time. ACL and at least seven other festivals have followed suit.

Tyler will join Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and more in Austin just a few months after releasing his latest studio album, "Call Me If You Get Lost." Released on June 25, the album was met with rave reviews.