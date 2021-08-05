Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will miss Austin tour stop over medical issues

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts is recovering from a medical procedure and will be unlikely to join the band when they resume their North American tour this fall according to a statement from the band shared to their social media accounts on Thursday.

A spokesman for Watts, who is 80, said that the procedure was "completely successful" but that the drummer's doctors have determined he would require "proper rest and recuperation."

More:Rolling Stones reschedule Austin show for November

"It's disappointing to say the least, but it's also fair to say no one saw this coming," the spokesman said.

"For once my timing has been a little off," Watts said in the statement. He said that with "all the fans' suffering caused by COVID," he did not want to disappoint ticket-holders by postponing the tour again.

Watts will be replaced by Steve Jordan on the tour.

"We’re sure you’ll all join us in wishing Charlie a speedy recovery. All 2021 tour dates will go ahead as planned," a tweet posted to the official Stones account said.