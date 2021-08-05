ACL Live in Austin to require vaccine or negative COVID test for Jason Isbell shows

With COVID-19 cases in Austin surging, Jason Isbell is requiring fans attending his concerts at ACL Live to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Austin moved into Stage 5 COVID-19 safety guidelines, the highest threat level, on Thursday. The acclaimed singer-songwriter's run of three shows at the 2,750-capacity indoor music venue kicks off Saturday.

For proof of vaccination, concert-goers can provide their original vaccination card, a copy, or a photo of the card. Alternately, they can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) performed within 72 hours of the show.

According to updated safety guidelines for the show on the ACL Live website, by attending the concert, patrons also "certify and attest" that they will request a refund and not attend the show if they have been exposed to the virus or experience "symptoms consistent with COVID-19" within 24 hours of the event.

Masks will be required for the concerts.

Fans who are unable or unwilling to comply with the new guidelines can request a refund through Ticketmaster before 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Isbell retweeted ACL Live's notice of the new guidelines with a note that said "Attn: Austin shows." The response in his fan community was overwhelmingly positive.

"Way to go, Jason, and thanks to every artist who does this now and creates momentum and peer pressure on the others and the venues," one Twitter user replied.

"Lemme get this straight... Amazing song writer/performer, acting in a Scorsese film, And SAVING LIVES? You Sir, deserve a second helping of dessert," the actor Chris Conner chimed in.

Replies to the venue's announcement post were also largely positive.