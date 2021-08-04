This week in Austin music: Hotel Vegas turns 10.5 with Osees, Jason Isbell at ACL Live

Here's what's happening in the Live Music Capital of the World.

Thursday-Saturday

Hotel Vegas and Volstead 10.5 year anniversary celebration. The beloved East Austin dive turned 10 back in March when the world was still locked down. Now they celebrate over a decade of scene-defining sounds with a three-day shindig that will include bands, comedians, giveaways and more. The festivities kick off on Thursday with a free party on the patio featuring retro cumbia outfit El Combo Obscuro (featuring members of El Tule) and the Peligrosa DJs. There will be happy hour food and drink specials, plus free Vegas tees for the first 110 guests. The evening’s entertainment will include a comedy showcase and sets from DJs Orion, King Louie, Boyfriend at Volstead. The celebration continues on Friday and Saturday with two performances from psych-rock faves the Oh Sees. Sludgey rockers Amplified Heat open on Friday with self-described “bedroom wizard” rockers Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band closing the party out on Saturday. Thursday: Free; Friday-Saturday: $30. 1502 E. Sixth St. texashotelvegas.com. — D.S.S.

More:As COVID-19 cases rise, Austin music community considers proof-of-vaccination options

Friday-Saturday

Heartless Bastards at C-Boy’s (Friday) and Continental Club (Saturday). Singer-songwriter-guitarist Erika Wennerstrom’s Austin-by-way-of-Ohio rock band must have really missed playing live during the pandemic, because they’re warming up for the release of a new album next month by playing eight local dates in August. They’ll be at C-Boy’s every Friday, with a different opening act each week; this week’s is Josh T. Pearson ($22, 7 p.m., 2008 S. Congress Ave., cboys.com). The action moves down the street to the Continental Club on Saturdays, with a whole different slate of openers, including Marmalakes this week. $22, 7 p.m., 1315 S. Congress Ave., continentalclub.com. — P.B.

Saturday

Brownout, Nuevo, Cilantro Boombox at Empire Garage. Powerhouse ensemble Brownout, who have won legions of fans with a solid catalog loaded with funky original grooves and remixes of everyone from Black Sabbath to Public Enemy, leads this fantastic roster. Tejano soul band Nuevo and Cilantro Boombox, who play exuberant mashups of African and Pan-Latino sounds, are also slated to play. DJ Jah Karma rounds out the bill. $25. 8 p.m. 600 E. Seventh St. empireatx.com. — D.S.S.

Jay Wile at Mohawk. On his pandemic release, “Better Times,” Wile weaves his golden tones into beautifully textured R&B grooves. The soul-soothing, six-song collection cements the San Antonio native’s status as one of our city’s rising stars. The bill also features lo-fi soundscaper and rapper Mike Melinoe and Kendra Sells, whose excellent new EP “All in my Head” is an aural odyssey in which candy-colored bedroom pop takes ominous turns and angular guitar rock collides with jazzy interludes and bewitching soul. $12. 7 p.m. 912 Red River St. mohawkaustin.com. — D.S.S.

More:Rolling Stones reschedule Austin show for November

Saturday-Monday

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Lucinda Williams at ACL Live. No Americana artist has had a more productive past decade than Isbell, whose 2020 release “Reunions” was his third straight studio album to top Billboard’s country, folk and rock charts. A sociopolitically outspoken artist, Isbell is reportedly working on an album of songs by prominent Georgia artists after he promised in an early November Twitter post to do so if Joe Biden won Georgia. Having Williams, who’ll be inducted into the "Austin City Limits" Hall of Fame later this year, on the bill is a major bonus. Williams also turned her attention toward covers during the pandemic, playing “Lu’s Jukebox” streamed shows of songs by Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and others to help raise money for shuttered venues. $59.50-$89.50. 8 p.m. 310 Willie Nelson Blvd. acl-live.com. — P.B.

Monday

Andrea Magee at C-Boy’s. One of Austin’s most prolific musicians, Ireland native Magee moved here a few years back as a member of the lively Americana duo Beat Root Revival with Ben Jones. When she’s not gigging with Jones, Magee often can be found at the Saxon Pub, where she plays on Sundays with trad-Irish group Ulla and on Thursdays with all-women group PAACK. She’s also working on a solo record called “Belfast Girl,” and she’s playing a happy hour set most Mondays this month at C-Boy’s to showcase that material. Free. 6:30 p.m. 2008 S. Congress Ave. cboys.com. — P.B.