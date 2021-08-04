Kerrville Folk Festival to require COVID-19 vaccination for October event

After hosting a virtual event this spring, legacy Americana event the Kerrville Folk Festival will celebrate its 49th year with an in-person fest at Quiet Valley Ranch in the Texas Hill Country from October 1 through 11.

According to guidelines posted to the fest's website, vaccination will be required for all attendees including patrons, volunteers, vendors and artists. Volunteers working in close contact with the public will be required to wear masks, and the festival will provide sanitation stations around the event grounds to facilitate frequent hand-washing. Attendees also will be offered a “Love My Space” wristband "for those who prefer not to be hugged or wish to maintain social distance from others."

More:As delta variant surges, Abbott sticks to keeping vaccines, masks voluntary

The Kerrville Folk Fest is scheduled to take place over the same time period as the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park. ACL producer C3 Presents required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for attendees at Lollapalooza in Chicago the last weekend in July. The American-Statesman has reached out to the company about their ACL Fest plans, which have not yet been announced

More:DaBaby dropped from ACL Fest 2021 lineup after homophobic comments