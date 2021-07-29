Austin's Blues on the Green returns in August with Grupo Fantasma revue, Sir Woman

After opening this season with a pair of excellent shows, including an all-star revue programmed by hometown hero Gary Clark Jr., Blues on the Green will return to Zilker Park for two more shows on August 10-11.

On August 10, the popular free music series programmed by Austin City Limits Radio will present a revue hosted by Austin's world class cumbia ensemble, Grupo Fantasma, who will serve as house band for the event.

Featured artists on the roster include Brownout singer and percussionist Alex Marrero, soul dynamo Tomar Williams, DJ Chicken George and MC Mex-Step from the hip-hop group Third Root, and Latin Grammy-nominated singer Amalia Mondragon. The evening also will include an ensemble of Colombian gaita all-stars featuring Beto Cartagena, Edwin "El Indio" Hernandez and Damian Bossio. Kalu James, who opened for Mobley at July 28's Blues on the Green, will also perform.

On August 11, Sir Woman, the solo project from Kelsey Wilson of Wild Child, will close out this summer's series. Rising rocker Zach Person will open.

The shows begin at 8 p.m. Limited $20 parking is available on site at Zilker Park, with additional parking available at Austin High School and Palmer Auditorium. The events are all ages and family friendly. Food vendors are available on site and blankets, chairs and leashed dogs are permitted.

Delays from COVID-19 resulted in this year's series being condensed into two sets of Tuesdays and Wednesdays, rather than the usual timeline of one Wednesday a month from May to August.