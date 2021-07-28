Music in Austin this week: Rodney Crowell, Mobley's new movie, Frida Friday ATX, more

Here's what's happening in the Live Music Capital of the World July 28 to Aug. 4. (Note: with the recent rise in COVID-19 cases locally and Austin's return to Stage 4 guidelines, some scheduled events may change. Check with venue websites to confirm.)

Thursday

The Drop-In with Nobody’s Girl and Jon Muq at Long Center Terrace. Our current Austin360 Artist of the Month, Nobody’s Girl — a trio featuring singer-songwriters Rebecca Loebe, Grace Pettis and BettySoo — celebrates the release of their self-titled debut album at this free outdoor series. Opening is Africa-born local pop tunesmith Jon Muq. Though guaranteed-admission passes usually are claimed by midweek, the Long Center recently noted on its website that a standby line allows for some concert-goers to show up about a half-hour before showtime and get in. 8 p.m. 701 W. Riverside Drive. thelongcenter.org. (Nobody’s Girl also will do a livestreamed performance from the stage of Waterloo Records at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, via facebook.com/waterloorecords.) — P.B.

Mobley, Talking Heads films at Blue Starlite Drive-In Downtown. Music movie night, anyone? Last year, with the world locked down, pop provocateur Mobley tapped an all-star cast of Austinites to create the brilliant visual album “A Home Unfamiliar.” Now he’s teamed up with Austin Music Video Festival to premiere the visual accompaniment to his latest release, “Young and Dying in the Occident Supreme.” The 2021 EP is a powerful collection that explores his fraught relationship with his home country and includes the hard-hitting single “James Crow,” a blistering indictment of America’s racist past that is disguised as a singalong earworm. The evening will also include a screening of the 1984 Talking Heads concert film “Stop Making Sense,” as well as a slate of videos from Austin artists including Riders Against the Storm, Bright Light Social Hour and more. $10 walk-in (bring your own chair), $35 and up per car. 8:50 p.m. 300 San Antonio St. bluestarlitedrivein.com/downtown. — D.S.S.

Friday

Rodney Crowell at 04 Center. Now 70, Nashville-via-Houston songwriter Crowell turned the neat trick of becoming a country chart-topper in his 30s, then hitting an even bigger creative wave as a songwriter in middle age with albums that increasingly incorporated elements of rock & roll and folk. The thing is, he’s still riding that wave. “Triage,” released last week, is just the latest in a series of releases that have earned him near-universal acclaim as well as Grammy and Americana Music Association awards. His insight is essential to the recent Guy Clark documentary film “Without Getting Killed or Caught,” as he has become arguably the dean of living native Texan songwriters. $44-$74. 8 p.m. 2701 S. Lamar Blvd. 04center.com. — P.B.

Money Chicha, Superfónicos at Mohawk. Get ready to sweat, as both of these powerhouse ATX Latin ensembles bring the grooves to make you move. Superfónicos opens the show with their exuberant blend of Afro-Colombian funk and Caribe soul. Then psychedelic cumbia crew Money Chicha — featuring several principals from the internationally acclaimed Grupo Fantasma — entices you into a hazy midsummer night hallucination propelled by impossible polyrhythms and laced with heavy reverb. $15. 8 p.m. 912 Red River St. mohawkaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Friday-Saturday

Frida Friday ATX at Central Machine Works. The roving mercado centered around women, people of color and queer artists and makers sets up shop for a special two-day shindig on Cesar Chavez Street. The event is designed as both a shopping experience and a community gathering space. On Friday, DJs Boyfriend ATX and Kickit will provide the soundtrack as you peruse curated vintage finds and handmade goods. Saturday’s roster includes the searing soul outfit Honey Made, R&B band Motenko and DJ Danbone. Saturday’s event will also include an Austin FC watch party. Free. 6 p.m. 4824 E Cesar Chavez St. facebook.com/fridafridayatx. — D.S.S.

Monday

Monday Night Supper Club at El Mercado Backstage. When singer-songwriter Christine Albert decided to end her “Mystery Monday” residency at this popular Tex-Mex restaurant’s performance space in early March of 2020, she did not know that the pandemic would have ended it for her anyway. The Backstage recently began booking bands again, and stepping up to fill the Monday void is this new collective featuring three of the city’s most active singer-songwriters: Ireland transplant Pat Byrne, Ben Jones of Beat Root Revival and former Whiskey Sister Barbara Nesbitt. $10. 7:30 p.m. 1302 South First St. elmercadorestaurant.com. — P.B.

