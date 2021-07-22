Rolling Stones reschedule Austin show for November

You can't always get what you want, but sometimes when you wait awhile, you get what you need.

The Rolling Stones' first Austin concert since 2006, originally set for May 2020 before the coronavirus forced the legendary English band to cancel all of last year's tour dates, has been rescheduled for Nov. 20 at Circuit of the Americas, the band announced Thursday morning.

All previously purchased tickets for the May 24, 2020, show will be honored on the new date. More tickets are on sale now via rollingstones.com. When tickets initially went on sale in February of last year, prices started at $98.

The concert will be held on the racetrack's Super Stage, occasionally used for events during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix that exceed the capacity of the venue's Germania Insurance Amphitheater. Past performers on the stage have included Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and Nicki Minaj.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience," singer Mick Jagger said in a brief statement accompanying the announcement. "See you soon!”

The setup will include reserved-seating hillside bleachers, trackside premium seating, luxury lounge boxes and a renovated hillside lawn. Picnic baskets, VIP tickets and RV camping packages also are available.

The Austin show will be the last of 13 rescheduled 2020 U.S. dates this fall. The tour will open Sept. 26 in St. Louis and will include an Oct. 13 appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and a Nov. 2 concert at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The new dates complete the final leg of the group's "No Filter" tour, which began in 2019.

