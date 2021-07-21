Exclusive: Garth Brooks bids farewell to home of 'Austin City Limits' with intimate show

“I like this stage. Good things happen on this stage.”

Garth Brooks was standing in front of 200 people at Studio 6A, revisiting the stage where he first stood in January 1990 when he made his debut on the TV program "Austin City Limits." The occasion was bittersweet: With benefit concerts Tuesday and Wednesday evening at the fabled performance space on the University of Texas campus, Brooks is helping Austin PBS finance its impending relocation to Austin Community College's Highland campus.

UT will continue to use the facility in other capacities, but this is the official "ACL" farewell to the room that was the show's home from 1974 to 2010, before a move downtown to ACL Live. Lots of magic happened here across the decades, and Brooks, who taped a second episode of the show there in 2000, is well aware of it.

That's largely why he signed on when "ACL" executive producer Terry Lickona asked Brooks about playing the fundraiser. Near the start of Tuesday's performance, he suggested that the show's archives were "like my childhood," citing episodes by formative influences including Merle Haggard and Townes Van Zandt as well as quintessential Austin troubadours Gary P. Nunn and Jerry Jeff Walker.

Battling a minor cold, Brooks persevered with a memorable two-hour show that often felt more like a living-room conversation with the artist than a formal concert. The stage was empty, save for a stool to hold Brooks' water bottles. He roamed the boards casually with a headset mic and an acoustic guitar, sprinkling snippets of two dozen songs (usually just a verse and chorus) around memories of his life and career.

Brooks interacted often with audience members. He answered questions, took song requests and graciously listened to their stories about Brooks shows they'd attended — such as a 1990s Dallas concert filmed for TV in which he "flew" over the audience on a guy-wire. "I remember going up, and I remember blacking out," he said, adding with a laugh that his band members later told him his fly was open as he soared above the crowd.

Brooks built his performance around a few themes. One was his 2012 induction into Country Music Hall of Fame, which allowed him to talk about his idols George Strait, James Taylor and Bob Seger, all of whom performed Brooks' songs at the induction ceremony. He returned to Taylor later in the show, recalling a 1994 "VH1 Honors" TV special in which the two musicians performed Taylor's "Sweet Baby James" together and then playing some of that song for the crowd.

Family was another recurring subject. Brooks spoke several times of his mother and father and five siblings, noting in particular how rewarding it was to become a recording artist for Capitol Records, which had issued recordings by his mother, Colleen Carroll, in the 1950s. He sang a few lines from a song she wrote called "No Telling," plus a short bit of "Lo Siento Mucho," which he joked that his family heard her sing "about 5 million times" around the house when they were growing up.

Most of all, though, Brooks focused on songwriting. He made a point of noting that when he moved from his native Oklahoma to Nashville in the mid-1980s, he did so "as a songwriter, not an artist." At various points, he referred to songwriting as "the coolest art ever" and "the key for everything."

He told colorful stories about the late Kim Williams, a frequent co-writer he credited as "the firing engine behind so many Garth Brooks songs" (including "New Way to Fly" and "Papa Loved Mama," both of which Brooks excerpted during the show). He acknowledged Bob Dylan as "the real thing" before playing some of Dylan's ballad "To Make You Feel My Love."

Ultimately, he insisted, “It’s not about the artist, I’m telling you. It’s about the songs that those artists bring into your life.” As if to underscore that point, Brooks wrapped the evening with an obvious but powerful one-two punch of his biggest hits: "Friends in Low Places," written by Earl Bud Lee and Dewayne Blackwell, and "The Dance," written by Tony Arata.

As he bid farewell to the crowd, Brooks revisited an earlier discussion about how life often unfolds in occasions that can be both a curse and a blessing. The curse, he noted, was that after waiting more than a year to play this show (originally scheduled for May 2020), the recent illness kept his voice from being what it usually would be. But the blessing, he said, after spending two quality hours with die-hard fans, was that "this night could not have turned out better."

Brooks described his condition from the stage as a "nasty-ass head cold." He did not mention any possible COVID-19 connection. An "Austin City Limits" representative noted Wednesday morning that "Garth and his entire crew have been taking every precaution, taking 0% chances. They're all getting tested daily since he is out on tour now; all vaxxed, wearing masks, and asked all of (the local) crew to do the same." Crew members at Studio 6A wore masks during the event. Just a few of the 200 attendees were masked.

Brooks recently re-started a stadium tour he'd begun in 2019 but halted amid the onset of the pandemic. He played Las Vegas and Salt Lake City in early-mid July and will Friday perform in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Brooks last played Austin in March 2017, doing a free show with his band at Auditorium Shores as well as a solo pop-up gig at the Broken Spoke. In 2019, he performed at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels as part of his "Dive Bar Tour" of small venues.

All tickets to Wednesday's Studio 6A show are sold out. After the shows, the original city-skyline backdrop that was used for all "Austin City Limits" tapings in the room from 1982 to 2010 will be dismantled. Its 20 panels are being sold through an online auction that concludes at 10 a.m. Thursday.