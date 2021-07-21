Live music this week: Austin all-stars sing Dolly Parton to help the homeless, more

Here's what's happening in the Live Music Capital of the World this week.

Friday

“Without Getting Killed or Caught” at AFS Cinema: It’s not live music, but its audience is definitely music fans. Documentary filmmakers Tamara Saviano and Paul Whitfield made an extraordinary film about songwriters Guy and Susanna Clark and their close friend, Townes Van Zandt. After a virtual premiere at South by Southwest and three recent outdoor screenings at Laguna Gloria, the movie makes its theatrical debut in Austin with a weeklong run at the Austin Film Society’s recently reopened cinema. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by two screenings each day from Sunday through Thursday, July 29. Filmmakers Tamara Saviano and Paul Whitfield will be present for a post-screening Q&A at the Friday, Saturday and Sunday screenings. $13 ($10.50 matinee), with $4 discount for AFS members. 6406 N. I-35, Suite 3100. austinfilm.org. — P.B.

Lyle Lovett and Shawn Colvin livestream: This is like "Austin City Limits" Hall of Fame homecoming week for Colvin. On Thursday, she plays a benefit concert at the Long Center with Sarah Jarosz, who was among her guest accompanists at her 2019 induction into the hall. Also inducted that year was Lovett, who’s been doing regular livestream shows since last year with high-caliber special guests; this time, Colvin joins him. $10. 8 p.m. lylelovett.com. — P.B.

More:Austin soul stirrer Mélat takes us to church with revelatory new single 'The Lesson'

Saturday

Twang Bang: A Celebration of Denny Freeman at Antone’s: Losing guitarist Denny Freeman to cancer earlier this year was a huge blow to the Austin music community. An Antone’s mainstay since the club’s 1970s origins, he’d reached beyond blues to tour in Bob Dylan’s band, and he was regularly playing steel guitar in a country band in recent years on top of his popular Saxon Pub happy-hour residency. The list of folks who’ve signed on to take part in this event, which closes out the monthlong Antone’s 46th anniversary celebration, indicates the respect he’d earned: Jimmie Vaughan, Bill Carter, Kathy Valentine, Joe Sublett, Tommy McLain, C.C. Adcock, Speedy Sparks, John X. Reed, Rodney Craig, Sarah Brown, Derek O'Brien, Eve Monsees, the Keller Brothers, Kaz & the Texas Horns, Tony Braunagel, Larry Fulcher and more. $35. 8 p.m. 305 E. Fifth St. antonesnightclub.com. — P.B.

Shannon McNally at the Continental Club: An almost honorary Austinite at this point thanks to local bandmates and frequent collaborators such as Bukka Allen and Charlie Sexton, Nashville resident McNally is touring behind “The Waylon Sessions,” a wonderful collection of songs associated with country legend Waylon Jennings that came out in May. $20. 8 p.m. Playing separate shows before and after are Two Tons of Steel at 10:30 p.m. ($12) and Earl PooleBall at 3:30 p.m. (free). 1315 S. Congress Ave. continentalclub.com. — P.B.

Electric Art Party SIMS benefit at Mohawk: When the music business ground to a halt last year, the SIMS Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides low-cost mental health care to musicians, saw a “massive increase” in people seeking services, SIMS director Patsy Dolan Bouressa told the Statesman in May. As vaccinations start to offer hope and a return to some normalcy, she said musicians are facing “unexpected aftereffects” related to “this trauma that we all experienced.” While they were unable to perform live, some musicians turned to visual art as a creative outlet, and a group of over 30 artists including Grace Rowland of the Deer, Peelander-Z and Bob Schneider have donated pieces to be auctioned to support SIMS. The auction is online, but you can see the art live at the party where rock & soul artist Akina Adderley and psychedelic Brazilian artist Frederico 7 will perform. No cover (donations encouraged). 4 p.m. 912 Red River St. simsfoundation.org. — D.S.S.

Full Moon Festival at Dreamland: The sprawling multipurpose outdoor venue in Dripping Springs has put on some interesting shows since opening in March, and here's another. Local acts Golden Dawn Arkestra, Alex Maas (of Black Angels), Darkbird and Viben & the Submersibles will play from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., followed by a late-night DJ for those staying to camp overnight onsite. Fest-goers can also make use of the venue's mini golf and pickleball courts as part of the $40 general admission ticket price (there's also a $150 VIP ticket). 2770 W. U.S. 290, Dripping Springs. dreamlanddstx.com. — P.B.

Sunday

Hot Dolly! at Stubb’s: With a colossal catalog of American classics that matches the size of her magnanimous heart, Dolly Parton is a universally beloved figure in contemporary music. So it makes sense that KUTX DJ Deidre Gott — who once worked as a singer and dancer at Parton’s Tennessee amusement park Dollywood — would use the country music icon as a rallying point to gather a diverse cast of Austin all-stars for a tribute bash and benefit for Front Steps. This year's tribute moves outdoors to Stubb's after 2019 and 2020 fundraisers at now-shuttered Barracuda. Performers include Bidi Bidi Banda’s Stephanie Bergara, Sweet Spirit’s Sabrina Ellis, soul dynamo Tomar Williams, Nané frontman Daniel Sahad, rising R&B star Mélat and many more. The evening will feature two sets of Dolly tunes with a “Dolly Queen” halftime performance from local drag delivery crew, Extragrams. $25 advance/$35 door. 6:15 p.m. 801 Red River St. kutx.org. — D.S.S.

Tuesday

Graham Weber with Jaimee Harris at Haute Spot: A longtime local Americana fixture as a solo artist and with bands such as Western Youth, Weber is in the midst of an extended weekly residency at this new north-suburban venue. He features a different special guest each week, and this one’s especially noteworthy: former Austinite Jaimee Harris, who lives in Nashville now and was in town last week accompanying Grammy nominee Mary Gauthier. Free. 7 p.m. 1501 E. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park. hautespotvenue.com. — P.B.

Wednesday

Moshpat and Raul’s Royal Foot at Kick Butt Coffee: If you were around the blooming Austin punk scene in the 1980s, chances are you saw photographer Pat Blashill in the clubs with his camera. Blashill lives in Austria now, but he’s back this week to promote his recent photo book “Texas is the Reason,” which documents acts such as the Big Boys, Butthole Surfers and Scratch Acid. He’ll do a 4 p.m. book signing at Waterloo Records, then head north to Kick Butt, where he’ll kick butt with a makeshift band including Pat Doyle, Chris Gates, Kathy McCarty, Dotty Farrell and Steve Collier, “performing the songs of the Big Boys, Dicks, Offenders, Glass Eye, Doctors' Mob, and Poison 13,” he reports in a social media post. Raul’s Royal Foot, a local band that also plays songs from that era, will open. Free. 7 p.m. 5775 Airport Blvd. kickbuttcoffee.com. — P.B.

Texas Radio Live with Curtis McMurtry at Guero’s: Sun Radio’s popular weekly series regularly presents top local talent in the Mexican restaurant’s oak garden. Yes, Curtis is the son of Austin Americana great James McMurtry, but his music is very different, and well worth hearing. Read more about him and his recent album “Toothless Messiah” in an Austin360 Artist of the Month feature we published earlier this year. $10 suggested donation. 7 p.m. 1412 S. Congress Ave. sunradio.com/trl. — P.B.

More:Austin360 Artist of the Month: Curtis McMurtry gets political on 'Toothless Messiah'

Anastasia Hera at Geraldine’s or Mama Duke at Haute Spot (Cedar Park): What a time to be alive, ladies. On an ordinary Wednesday in Austin, there are two truly excellent options for hip-hop fans who appreciate female and nonbinary voices. Down in the heart of the Rainey Street district, superb singer and rhyme-slinger Anastasia Hera celebrates the release of “This is Anastasia,” a fine new collection of hooky R&B jams that showcase her fierce lyricism. Up north in Cedar Park, Mama Duke wrecks shop with her “Ballsy” club bangers for the Haute Spot’s Womxn Wednesday. Anastasia Hera: no cover, reservations recommended. 8 p.m. 605 Davis St. geraldinesaustin.com. Mama Duke: no cover. 6:30 p.m. 1501 E. New Hope Dr., Cedar Park hautespotvenue.com. — D.S.S.

More:With 'Ballsy' debut, Mama Duke creates a lane for queer rap in Austin