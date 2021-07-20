iHeartCountry Fest returns to Erwin Center with Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, more

Country stars Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Chase Rice will perform at this year's iHeartCountry Festival at the Erwin Center on Oct. 30, the venue announced Tuesday.

Radio conglomerate iHeartMedia launched the one-day event at the Erwin Center in 2014 and has held it there every year since then except for 2020. Last year's event was scheduled for May 2 but was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.

Tickets go on sale at noon July 30 via texasboxoffice.com. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Country radio personality Bobby Bones, a former Austinite, will return as the festival's host. The concert will be broadcast nationally on iHeartRadio affiliates and on iHeart.com, with a video feed streaming via livexlive.com.

