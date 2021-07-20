Pan Am Hillside Summer Concert series returns; Latino Coalition to offer onsite vaccinations

Austin's longest running outdoor music event returns Tuesday to East Austin as the Hillside Summer Concert series kicks off its 63rd season at Pan Am Neighborhood Park. The performance will be headlined by local Latin rock outfit Son de Rey, with Jaime Vidal and Patsy Torres with Street Talk Band also performing. The show starts at 7 p.m.

The free series showcases music that reflects the neighborhood's historic character, and East Austin families have gathered for the concerts for generations.

This year, with COVID-19 cases on the rise and Austin likely to revert to Stage 4 of Austin Public Health's risk-based guidelines, Austin Latino Coalition will be on-site at the adjacent Oswaldo A.B. Cantu Pan Am Recreation Center to offer Pfizer vaccines to anyone 12 or older.

The Austin area Latino community has been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Latinos make up 33.6% of the total population but represent 46.3% of local COVID-19 deaths.

“Given the disproportionate impacts of COVID in our Latino community, we must send a strong message to fellow Latinos that the only way to rebuild our community is through immunity," Paul Saldaña, coordinator of the Austin Latino Coalition, said in a news release about the event. "The Hillside Summer Concert Series is the longest running outdoor series in Austin, Texas, and live Tejano music, cultural heritage and food are important aspects of our Latino culture and traditions. We’re taking vaccine opportunities directly to our community as a reminder that preserving our cultural traditions and lives are incumbent upon us being vaccinated.”

A post to the Facebook page for the event's advisory board said masks are encouraged but not required at the concert.

The series continues on July 27 with a concert by JR & the Starlights, Art Tigerina Band and Rick Fuentes and Brown Express.