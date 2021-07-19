The Killers coming to Austin in 2022 with new album 'Pressure Machine'

Brandon Flowers and the rest of popular alt-rock outfit the Killers have a new album, "Pressure Machine," due out on August 13. Austinites won't have a chance to see the songs live until next fall, when the band's tour swings through Texas.

The group will play the new Moody Center on Sept. 9, 2022. Tickets go on sale on Friday on the band's website (thekillersmusic.com).

A news release about the new album characterized it as restrained.

With the band's 2020 tour canceled and the world shut down, frontman Flowers said, “It was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.”

The album was produced by the band alongside Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado (of Foxygen), the same team that produced the Killers' 2020 album, "Imploding the Mirage."