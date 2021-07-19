LeAnn Rimes, Karol G, girl in red added to sold-out ACL Fest in Austin's Zilker Park

With loaded bill featuring Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Erykah Badu, there's no shortage of chart-topping female artists at this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival.

But if you were hoping for a few more, you're in luck.

On Monday, festival organizers announced that country music superstar LeAnn Rimes (Weekend 2 only), red-hot reggaeton artist Karol G and Norwegian singer-songwriter girl in red will all be joining the bill.

The festival has also added Skip Marley, Amber Mark, Arlie and Calder Allen to both weekends of the festival. Jade Bird, Maggie Rose, Vincent Neil Emerson and

WizTheMC will play the festival on Weekend 2.

Three-day passes to the festival sold out in record time when they went on sale in late May. Single-day tickets also sold out swiftly when they dropped in June.

Right now, the cheapest verified resale tickets available on the ACL Fest website will set you back $545 or more for Weekend 1 passes. Weekend 2 is only slightly less expensive, with three-day tickets starting at $489. Single-day tickets for Friday and Saturday of both weekends are hovering around $300-$325, with Sunday tickets around $200.

In addition to the big names the festival announced on Monday, festival organizers also recently announced the lineup of artists playing the BMI stage. Austin is well represented on the stage, which will feature performances from Gina Chavez, David Ramirez, the Teeta, Superfonicos and Zach Person, among other acts.