John Mayer is coming to Austin's Moody Center in April

Here's a concert announcement with ... "Gravity." Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Mayer will swing through Austin on his just-announced Sob Rock Tour 2022.

Mayer is set to play Austin's new Moody Center on April 20, the venue's opening week. His tour kicks off Feb. 17 in Albany, New York.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on July 23 via moodycenteratx.com, JohnMayer.com and ticketmaster.com. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access at the singer's website until 9:45 a.m. on July 20; pre-sales start at 10 a.m. that day.

And if you really like Mayer, two pairs of front row tickets will be auctioned off through charityauctionstoday.com. Auction proceeds will go to the Back To You Fund, "which has supported many charities, including John’s Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at risk youth and the homeless," according to a news release from the Moody Center.

"Sob Rock," Mayer's eighth studio album and first since 2017, came out Friday.