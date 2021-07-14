Live music is back in Austin. These are the shows (Willie. Nelson.) we wouldn't miss this week.

Here's what's happening in the Live Music Capital of the World this week.

Thursday

The Drop-In with Riders Against the Storm and Jake Lloyd at Long Center Terrace: This weekly series of free shows is one of the summer's best opportunities for checking out what's hot in Austin music right now. Getting in can be a little tricky: Though there's no charge for admission, an online RSVP is required, and each week's performer isn't announced until six days before the show. Act quickly on Fridays or over the weekend to claim standard tickets or a spot on the wait list. As of Tuesday, both options were full for this show featuring prime movers in the city's hip-hop and R&B scenes. That said, the fine print on the venue's website suggests it's possible to just "drop in" on the night of the show and still get admitted in a "standby" line: "Please join us on the day of the event. First the Waitlist and then the Standby queue will be admitted starting at 7:30 PM until the event is at full capacity. We have yet to turn anyone away." The series continues through Sept. 9. 701 W. Riverside Drive. thelongcenter.org. — P.B.

More:Texas Lottery presents free Wale concerts in Dallas, Houston, Austin

Friday-Sunday

Willie Nelson at Luck: There was no July Fourth Picnic this year, but Nelson and his team still wanted to do something special for the local folks. The answer was this run of three “Welcome Back Willie” concerts at his ranch just west of Austin. Opening acts are Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis on Friday, Reckless Kelly on Saturday and Morgan Wade on Sunday. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the music starting at 7:50 p.m. Food and beverages will be sold on site; no outside food or beverages are allowed. Parking costs an additional $10, with passes also available for charter bus rides from downtown Austin; details will be provided to ticket buyers. 1100 Bee Creek Road, Spicewood. luckpresents.com. The first two shows sold out quickly; Sunday tickets are now gone as well. If you don’t get in, there’s another chance to see Willie this summer, when his Outlaw Music Festival tour stops at Germania Insurance Amphitheater on Aug. 22. — P.B.

More:The Flatlanders are back with first album in 12 years

Friday

Angélica Rahe at Mohawk outdoor: In February 2020, the sultry Spanish American singer dropped her debut full-length “Reina,” a dreamy collection with entrancing cascades of guitar, poetry whisper-sung over lush and lovely soundscapes and wistful lyricism that presents a sensual vision of femininity at its most powerful. After building a successful career supporting other artists (which notably included a stint as Kali Uchis’ guitarist and music director), Rahe was ready for a big solo rollout when the world shut down. Almost 18 months after celebrating her album release in the Mohawk’s indoor room, she’s back for her first big gig in a year on the club’s big stage. Peligrosa DJs Orion and Mannydojo will also be in the house. $15. 7 p.m. 912 Red River St. mohawkaustin.com. —D.S.S.

Saturday

RoseFest at Haute Spot with Alpha Rev: Expressive alt-rocker Casey McPherson is fighting to save his daughter Rose, who suffers from a rare and degenerative genetic disorder, HNRNPH2, which causes her to struggle with interpersonal connection and makes her hypersensitive to the sounds and sensations of everyday life. Some children with HNRNPH2 die young. McPherson has created the To Cure a Rose Foundation to raise money to research and develop gene therapies that could benefit Rose and children like her; proceeds from this event will support the foundation. The band promises “amazing musical guests” will join them for this show. $15-$25. 4 p.m. 1501 E. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park. hautespotvenue.com. — D.S.S.

Jimmie Vaughan & the Tilt-A-Whirl Band at Antone’s: Thursday’s Gary Clark Jr. show may have been the eye-popping addition to the Antone’s 46th anniversary celebration, but this one’s the anchor of the whole monthlong affair. Vaughan has followed the “home of the blues” through all of its locations, from his days as the guitar ground-zero of the Fabulous Thunderbirds to duels with his famed brother Stevie and his own solo explorations. He’ll bring his full-power Tilt-A-Whirl Band to this gig, with Lindsay Beaver and Brad Stivers opening. Tickets through the venue’s website are sold out, but they might be available through after-market online sellers. Tickets are still available via Antone’s for other anniversary events this weekend and next week. 9 p.m. 305 E. Fifth St. antonesnightclub.com. — P.B.

Kacy Crowley at One-2-One Bar: A singer-songwriter with a rock & roll edge, Crowley moved to Austin in the 1990s and soon got a major-label deal with Atlantic, then followed with indie releases in the 2000s. She became an important cog in Austin's music community over the past decade, booking the now-shuttered venue Strange Brew and hosting open-mic and songwriters-showcase nights there. When Strange Brew closed, Cactus Cafe wisely brought her aboard as host of their open-mic night. With the Cactus now in limbo, it's nice to see her pop up at this One-2-One show that also features Kris Schultz and Renee Woodward. As with many One-2-One events, this will be livestreamed in addition to having an in-person audience. $10-$20. 7 p.m. 1509 S. Lamar Blvd. one2onebar.com. — P.B.

Sunday

Rebirth Brass Band at 3Ten: For almost four decades, the ebullient New Orleans ensemble has been thrilling audiences around the world with energetic sets that capture the magic of a Crescent City tradition. Worth noting that fellow NOLA jazz heavy and Academy Award-winning composer Jon Batiste is taping an episode of "Austin City Limits" upstairs, and the odds of a surprise pop-in feel much better than average. $35. 8:30 p.m. 310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd. 3tenaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Monday

Chris Gage at Donn’s Depot: After more than a year of “Not From Donn’s Depot” Monday livestreams during the pandemic at his MoonHouse home studio, the celebrated local pianist has returned to the weekly residency, which he’s held for more than two decades at one of Austin’s coolest hangouts. Admission’s free, but you may well end up filling Gage’s tip jar when he reels off classic tunes by everyone from John Hiatt to Butch Hancock to Jimmy Webb, plus tunes he wrote with his wife, singer-songwriter Christine Albert. A bonus: Special guests almost always stop by and sit in. (And if you’re not yet ready to return to the bars, he’s still doing livestreams from his Facebook page on Sundays.) 9:30 p.m. 1600 W. Fifth St. facebook.com/donnsdepot. — P.B.

Wednesday

Mary Gauthier book release & concert at Saxon Pub: Published July 6 by St. Martin Essentials, “Saved By a Song: The Art and Healing Power of Songwriting” is Gauthier’s first book after a lifetime spent writing and playing music. It’s described in promotional materials as “part memoir, part musical spirit guide”; at this show, she’ll be reading passages from it, as well as performing songs with accompanist Jaimee Harris. Gauthier’s most recent album, 2018’s “Rifles & Rosary Beads,” featured songs co-written with veterans and was nominated for a Grammy. $25-$30. 8 p.m. 1320 S. Lamar Blvd. thesaxonpub.com. — P.B.