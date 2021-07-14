Shawn Colvin and Sarah Jarosz team up for outdoor fundraiser at Long Center

Grammy-winning singer-songwriters Shawn Colvin and Sarah Jarosz will headline a July 24 outdoor concert at the Long Center Terrace and Lawn benefiting the Musician Treatment Foundation.

Colvin, who lives in Austin, and Jarosz, who grew up in Wimberley and now lives in Nashville, will each play 30-minute sets to cap a three-hour event that begins at 7 p.m. Jarosz also will play with Colvin during her set. Renowned producer-instrumentalist John Leventhal, who has produced albums for both Colvin and Jarosz, will accompany both of them.

Tickets, available through the foundation's website, range from $25 general admission to tables and front-row seat pairs from $200 to $15,000. The stage and premium seats and tables, along with the stage, will be on the terrace, with general admission seating on the lawn. (Bring your own chair.) Capacity for the show will be in the 800 to 1,000 range, according to a Music Treatment Foundation representative. Food and drinks will be sold on site.

Other performances will feature eclectic indie-folk-classical outfit the Accidentals; a 30-minute instrumental set from jazz heavyweights Keith Carlock, Bill Evans, Viktor Krauss, Mike Stern and Tommy Smith; and local performers Tameca Jones, Allan Mayes and Luis Angel Ibañez. Sirius/XM "On Broadway" host Seth Rudetsky will serve as emcee, with a guest emcee appearance by "Austin City Limits" executive producer Terry Lickona.

The nonprofit Musician Treatment Foundation was founded in New York and Austin by physician Alton Barron. Its mission, according to its website, is "to fund free surgical and nonsurgical care for the shoulder, elbow, and hand problems of under- and uninsured professional musicians."

The foundation's board of directors includes musicians Elvis Costello and Diana Krall as well as Clay Johnston, dean of the University of Texas' Dell Medical Center, and Randa Safady, vice chancellor of external relations for the University of Texas System.

