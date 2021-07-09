Austin soul stirrer Mélat takes us to church with revelatory new single 'The Lesson'

Floating in on sustained organ chords, Mélat’s new single “The Lesson” is a soulful reverie that invokes the creaky floors of an old Southern church, the retro richness of dusty vinyl treasures and the balmy heat of a lonely Texas night.

"'The Lesson' started off as a quiet song I wrote on the piano with no initial intention of turning it into the beautiful masterpiece it eventually became. That's a lot like the message of the song, the idea that love is not necessarily a cognitive choice," the Austin R&B standout said about her new release. "Love is something bigger that comes in and envelopes us without notice or regard. That's what makes love (and music!) so beautiful, magical, and powerful — it exists in a place beyond our logical mind. This is 'The Lesson' that creating this song over the past few years taught me."

"The Lesson" was recorded and mixed at Adrian Quesada's Electric Deluxe Recorders, home base to local rock & soul sensations Black Pumas.

Drop by Austin360's Instagram at noon Monday, July 12, when Mélat will join us for the Monday Music Mashup to talk about the new single and life after the pandemic.