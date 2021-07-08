Texas Lottery presents free Wale concerts in Dallas, Houston, Austin

Austin promotion company Resound Presents has teamed up with the Texas Lottery to present a trio of free concerts by acclaimed rapper Wale in Austin, Houston and Dallas.

Austin's husband/wife hip-hop duo Riders Against the Storm will open the shows.

The touring event arrives in Austin on July 31 for a show at Stubb's BBQ. Music fans must RSVP to gain entry to the show.

According to the event post, all of the concerts will follow local COVID-19 health regulations, capacity will be limited and an RSVP does not guarantee entry.