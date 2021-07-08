'Austin City Limits' 2021 Hall of Fame class: Wilco, Alejandro Escovedo, Lucinda Williams

Wilco, Alejandro Escovedo and Lucinda Williams will be inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame at a ticketed ceremony on Oct. 28 at ACL Live.

Executive producer Terry Lickona announced the event before Billy Strings' taping of the show on Wednesday evening.

This year's ceremony marks a return to form for the Hall of Fame after no one was inducted in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Created in 2014, the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame honors key contributors to the show's legacy since it began in the mid-1970s.

Each artist will perform at the show, along with special guests to be announced. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, via acltv.com/hall-of-fame. All proceeds benefit Austin PBS.

Austinites Shawn Colvin and Lyle Lovett, along with blues great Buddy Guy, were inducted in 2019. They join about two dozen current members, including Willie Nelson and Stevie Ray Vaughan, who were the inaugural inductees seven years ago.

Wilco and Williams have been on the show four times. Wilco, formed in Chicago in 1994, first appeared in 2000 and followed with tapings in 2004, 2007 and 2011. Leader Jeff Tweedy also taped an episode under his own name in 2014. Williams, who has won three Grammy Awards, played the show in 1990, 1992, 1999 and 2008.

Escovedo, who recently moved back to Austin after several years living in Dallas, appeared on the show in 1983 as a member of country-punk band Rank and File. His first show under his own name was in 2002; he returned for tapings in 2006, 2010 and 2016.

