Hot Summer Nights free music festival returns to Red River Cultural District in August

After taking 2020 off due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Red River Cultural District's mid-year free-for-all, Hot Summer Nights will return on August 26-29.

The independent music festival presents four days of admission-free shows at RRCD mainstays including Stubb's BBQ, Mohawk, Cheer Up Charlie's, Elysium and Empire. Shows will also take place at the newly revamped Waterloo Park, new regional Mexican music venue Mala Vida and the Creek and the Cave, the comedy club that recently opened in the old Barracuda space on Seventh Street. Other participating venues include the Venue ATX, Flamingo Cantina and Valhalla.

While festival organizers promise "dozens of free performances featuring local and regional artists with a mix of both established and up-and-coming acts," they note that all festival performers will be paid with each venue helping to curate its lineup.

“Our Red River community finally has the opportunity to come together to make rad stuff happen. After over a year, I’m excited to explore every amazing space, hug old friends, and watch closely as some of Austin’s best local musicians bring us back together,” Red River Cultural District’s executive director Cody Cowan said in a news release about the event.

Proceeds from this year's event will support the Red River Cultural District's Banding Together ATX fund, which has provided $225,000 in relief grants to creative, service, hospitality and production workers since the beginning of the pandemic.

More information at redriverculturaldistrict.org.

