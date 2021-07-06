'Museum of the Future Present' immersive experience coming to East Austin

A new music-focused art experience is coming to Native Hostel in East Austin. Curated by L.A. collective Eye Contakt and presented in collaboration with When Where What Austin, the "Museum of the Future Present" is described by organizers as "a visual mixtape of space, time, and mind."

Organizers say the multimedia experience will bring together some of the "most provocative musicians, performers and visual artists of the moment." Featured artists include British electro-jazz and downtempo ensemble the Cinematic Orchestra, comedian Hannibal Buress and Strangeloop, an L.A.-based company that specializes in concert visuals, music videos and immersive experiences.

Visitors will be able to explore multimedia exhibits that include existing music and art as well as new content created specifically for this project.

More:Netflix brings 'Fear Street' to Coconut Club in Austin for a big queer party

“As music carries us through the future it evokes memories of our past,” Eye Contakt director Autry Fulbright said in a news release about the project. “But it’s not just about the sound. The artist’s work exists through liner notes, album artwork, film, and so much more. The Museum is a celebration of that, an opportunity to pause and absorb music and its many facets in a more complete and connective way.”

According to Fulbright, the exhibit "aims to foster a deeper relationship between guests and the music and musicians with whom they’ve lacked interaction. The collection brings lyrics, album covers, and the very concepts of musicians’ work to life.”

Other artists participating in the project include Shabazz Palaces, Protomartyr and (Expletive) Up. More artists will be featured on a rotating basis.

Local arts patronage nonprofit Black Fret has partnered with Native Hostel to present public and private live performances in the exhibit.

Museum of the Future Present will open to the public on Aug. 5 and run through Dec. 31. Tickets are $32 and go on sale July 8.

More information is available at museumofthefuturepresent.com.