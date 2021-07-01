Popular Blues on the Green series returns to Zilker Park in July and August

Blues on the Green, the popular series of free concerts in Zilker Park that went virtual last year during the pandemic, will return to in-person events this summer, presenter Austin City Limits Radio announced on its website Thursday morning.

The shows will be on July 27-28 and August 10-11. Those are Tuesdays and Wednesdays, essentially condensing the series' usual routine of spreading the shows across four Wednesdays from May to August. The schedule was a result of ACL Radio waiting until July for lower COVID-19 risks, the station's Andy Langer confirmed on Thursday.

Performers for the first two dates will be announced on July 19, with acts for the last two dates announced after the first show. Blues on the Green concerts in recent years have included Gary Clark Jr., Shakey Graves, Wild Child and Gina Chavez. The series is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

