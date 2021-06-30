There's a new music-and-tubing festival coming to Rockin R River Rides in New Braunfels

With Float Fest, Central Texas' original music-and-tubing event, postponed until summer 2022, fans of live music and Texas summer fun might find a suitable alternative in the new River Rodeo, a single-day music fest set to take place on Aug. 14 at Rockin R River Rides in New Braunfels.

Headlined by alt-blues band Houndmouth and indie-folk outfit Fruit Bats, the event will also include performances from Wilderado, David Ramirez, Thomas Csorba and more. Music fans are encouraged to float the Guadalupe River before the concert on shore.

Tickets will set you back $85 and go on sale July 6 at 10 a.m. Tube rental and camping options will be available for additional fees.

The event is sponsored by Sendero Provisions Co. and Lone Star Brewing. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Texas Food and Wine Alliance, a nonprofit organization that provides grants and educational opportunities to support the regional food community.

More information is available on the event's Facebook page.