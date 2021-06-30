Live music in Austin: Snoop Dogg, Gene Taylor tribute, holiday parties, more

The holiday weekend finds a bounty of live music options in the Austin area, from downtown to Cedar Park to Bee Cave and beyond. Here are our picks for July 1-7:

Thursday: Snoop Dogg, Slim Thug, Lil Keke at HEB Center. Ready to “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” bump some “Caddy Music” and do the “South Side”? The West Coast OG teams up with a pair of Houston heavies for a summery throwdown for old school rap fanatics. Worth noting that the Doggfather, who is touring in support of his “From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites” album, is billed as Snoop Dogg vs DJ Snoopadelic for this show. According to the venue, in between spinning hits he “even picks up the mic and sings along with some hot tracks from the new album” on this tour. If you’d prefer to “Chunk Up the Deuce” in tighter quarters, Lil Keke plays at Antone’s as part of the club’s anniversary celebration on Friday. $40-$75. 7:30 p.m. 2100 Avenue of the Stars, Cedar Park hebcenter.com — D.S.S.

Thursday: Club Staccato, Barbara Nesbitt & Wendy Colonna at Captain Quackenbush’s Coffeehouse. It was years ago — 2017, to be exact — that South Austin listening room Strange Brew closed and longtime local coffee/bakery staple Captain Quackenbush’s announced plans to occupy the space. Quack’s finally opened its new location in the small Menchaca Road strip mall just before the pandemic hit, and live music never really got off the ground. It’s back now, though, with plans for semi-regular bookings of local acts. Captain Staccato brings together roots musicians Eric Bettencourt, Neil Hamburger, John Chipman and Mark Epstein. Opening are singer-songwriters Nesibtt and Colonna ($10, 7:30 p.m.). And just added for Friday is an excellent bill with Austin360 Artist of the Month alum Little Mazarn plus Carrie Fussell of Calliope Musicals ($10, 9 p.m.). 5326 Menchaca Road. quacksbakery.com. — P.B.

Friday: Jordan Matthew Young at Sagebrush. A regular performer at local venues such as the White Horse, Young got a big break earlier this year when he got on NBC’s “The Voice” and made it to the final five contestants as a member of Blake Shelton’s team. Expect bigger draws now at his hometown gigs, including this 11 p.m. slot ($5). Arrive early for sets by Doug Strahan & the Good Neighbors at 9 p.m. and accordion great Santiago Jimenez Jr. at 7 p.m. 5500 S. Congress Ave. sagebrushtexas.com. (Young also plays Saturday at the White Horse with Chaparral and Dave Insley.) — P.B.

Saturday: KeyzStreet Block Party at Empire Garage. For the past five years or so, Jon Deas (aka Keyz) has been quietly building a musical empire of outstanding R&B and soul acts. Since 2018, he’s been holding down keyboard duties in Gary Clark Jr. bands while producing KeyzStreet albums for the likes of Alesia Lani and Jake Lloyd. This powerhouse bill includes electrogroove outfit Trouble in the Streets, excellent rapper/singer Anastasia Hera (hot off the release of her new EP "This is Anastasia") and comedian David Lucas. The Stretch Music Band, Tone Royal, Vace and Deas own band are also on the bill. $15. 6 p.m. 606 E Seventh St. empireatx.com — D.S.S.

Saturday: Gene Taylor tribute at Antone’s. The life-and-death gravity of February’s winter storms hit home in the Austin music community when longtime local keyboardist Gene Taylor, who’d played with the Fabulous Thunderbirds, the Blasters and others, died after spending nearly a week in his home without heat. Blues guitarist Chris Ruest organized this memorial tribute from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. that will feature a cavalcade of local blues and roots-music luminaries, including Carolyn Wonderland, Don Leady, Eve Monsees, Mike Buck, Guy Forsyth, Nick Connolly, Hunt Sales and Henri Herbert. A special guest from out of town is Dale Spalding, frontman for Canned Heat, another band on Taylor’s resume. Tickets are $15 to $40, with proceeds going to Taylor’s family to help cover burial and other expenses. The show is part of the monthlong Antone’s 46th anniversary celebration; come back in the evening for Louisiana accordion great C.J. Chenier plus Jivin’ Gene & the Texas Horns ($20-$45, 8 p.m.). 305 E. Fifth St. antonesnightclub.com. — P.B.

Saturday: Mic Check Live launch party at Far Out Lounge. We don’t know too much yet about Mic Check, which apparently is a new phone app geared toward local-music discovery and show listings. If you download it, admission is free to this marathon event, which runs from noon to midnight and will feature performances by Bright Light Social Hour, Buffalo Hunt, Tameca Jones, Harvest Thieves, Tele Novella, Sydney Wright, Sour Bridges, Blue Bravura, Stacks, Urban Heat, Animals on TV, and Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol. There’s also a live mural painting by Lauren Mastro in the early afternoon, and an 8 p.m. light show by Mad Alchemy. 8504 S. Congress Ave. thefaroutaustin.com. — P.B.

Sunday: Independence Day Festival at Hill Country Galleria. With no Willie Nelson Picnic this year, the annual July 4th bash at Bee Cave's prime shopping destination might be the best holiday option for live music in the area. Platinum-selling pop band Fastball headlines a six-hour event that also includes performances by Vallejo, the Deer, White Ghost Shivers and School of Rock. Naturally, there’s fireworks at the end. Art vendors will sell works from booth set up along the Galleria’s streets. Admission and parking are free; bring your own blankets and lawn chairs for the grassy lawn in front of the stage in the central plaza. 4-10 p.m. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. hillcountrygalleria.com. — P.B.

Sunday: Moving Panoramas, Mean Jolene at Hotel Vegas. Austin’s favorite Eastside dive celebrates the girls of summer with this double bill of female-fronted acts on the patio. Self-described “boot gaze dream rock” purveyors Moving Panoramas headline in their first Vegas set in nearly two years. Power pop outfit Mean Jolene opens in their first live gig since the before times. The after party on the club’s small stage features Acid Carousel and the East 6th Street Band. $10. 9 p.m. 1502 E. Sixth St. texashotelvegas.com — D.S.S.

Monday: Michael Mordecai’s Jazz Jam at Elephant Room. For three decades, the Elephant Room has been at the center of Austin’s jazz scene. The basement club reopened June 22 after more than a year of pandemic-related hibernation. You’ll find most of Austin’s best players there for weekday residencies or weekend spotlight shows, but a great place to get acquainted is this Monday jam session with host Michael Mordecai, a musician and agent who’s booked the room since the beginning. 9 p.m. Free. 315 Congress Avenue. elephantroom.com. — P.B.

Wednesday: Remembering James Hand at Sagebrush. A Waco honky-tonker who played Austin often before his death a year ago at age 67, Hand left a legacy that continues to be honored by his peers. His drummer, Johnny Mack, organized this tribute show, which will feature a band including noted bassist Speedy Sparks and vocal contributions from Bob Apple, Beth Chrisman and Jake Penrod. $5. 8 p.m. 5500 S. Congress Ave. sagebrushtexas.com. — P.B.