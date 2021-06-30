Spoon announces surprise Thursday show at Mohawk; tickets on sale at noon

Spoon, Austin's biggest indie-rock band of the 21st century, is emerging from pandemic lockdown with a special treat for Austin: a surprise show at the Mohawk on Thursday night.

The outdoor show was announced at 10 a.m. Tickets, $20, go on sale at noon, through the Mohawk website or at the venue's box office at 912 Red River Street (with no service fees if you buy them there). They're likely to sell out in a matter of minutes. Opening acts are Walker Lukens & The Red Headed Strangers and DJ Sue. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Here's more ticket-buying details from a social media post by the band: "Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a two-ticket limit per person, and tickets are non-transferable. You will nto receive a physical ticket at the time of purchase. Your name will be placed on a list upon purchasing, and you will need to return to the venue the night of the show with a government-issued photo ID matching the name given at the time of purchase."

Singer-songwriter Britt Daniel's band got its start playing Austin clubs in the mid-1990s. Drummer Jim Eno co-founded the group and has remained a fixture in the lineup throughout, with other members changing over the decades.

It's possible this gig will feature new songs from an as-yet unreleased album that the band began recording before the pandemic. Spoon's last studio album, "Hot Thoughts," came out in March 2017. The group gave a sneak preview of that record with a surprise show at Antone's in January 2017.

The band release a best-of collection, "Everything Hits at Once," in 2019. A companion album with tracks chosen by fans, "All the Weird Kids Up Front," came out during the pandemic as a Record Store Day exclusive in August 2020. The "Austin City Limits" TV show aired a Spoon retrospective in January of this year that included highlights from the band's four appearances on the program from 2003 to 2015.

In March, Spoon digitally released two Tom Petty covers, "Breakdown" and "A Face in the Crowd." The Petty covers were a fitting choice for those who remember the band's most recent performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2017, a few days after Petty's death. Just before the band took the stage, skydivers jumped from a plane above Zilker Park as Petty's hit "Free Fallin'" played over the festival's sound system.

