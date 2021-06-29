Thundercat, Japanese Breakfast, Tinariwen coming to Levitation in Austin for Halloween

Levitation on Tuesday revealed the first phase of the lineup for this year's festival, and it includes a diverse set of boundary-pushing artists, including funk innovator Thundercat, expressive indie rocker Japanese Breakfast and Tuareg outfit Tinariwen, who brought the desert blues of Mali to the Western world.

The event formerly known as Austin Psych Fest will return as a series of club shows in the Red River Cultural District and East Austin that kick off Oct. 27 and run through Oct. 31. Participating clubs include Stubb's, Mohawk, Empire, Hotel Vegas, Cheer Up Charlies and Central Presbyterian Church with showcases co-presented by Night Flight, Death By Audio, Creem, 100% Electronica, Gorilla Vs Bear and Graham Williams' newly formed company Resound Presents.

Also on the bill for the Halloween weekend throwdown are psychedelic soul outfit Chicano Batman, experimental musician Yves Tumor, indie rockers Cloud Nothings, metal heavies Red Fang and host band the Black Angels.

Other artists traveling to Austin for the event include Shannon and the Clams, Drab Majesty, Black Midi and A Place to Bury Strangers. Other Austin artists on the bill include Golden Dawn Arkestra, Octopus Project, Ringo Deathstarr, Sweet Spirit and Kalu and the Electric Joint.

Tickets to some shows are on sale now. More information at levitation.fm.