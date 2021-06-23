Live music in Austin: Antone's anniversary shows, Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis, more

From concert halls to classic clubs to outdoor courtyards to upstart suburban venues, live music has re-emerged from the pandemic throughout the Austin area. Here's a handful of shows to check out June 24-30.

Thursday

Western Youth at Haute Spot: Up-and-coming Americana rockers Western Youth didn’t play many shows during the pandemic, but one was a drive-in show at this new Cedar Park venue. They must have liked the place: They returned for a month of 7 p.m. Thursday shows in June where you don’t have to stay in your car. This night, which features opening act Randy Reynolds, is the finale of the residency, but co-leader Graham Weber will continue into July and beyond with his 7 p.m. Tuesday acoustic shows that feature a different special guest each week (on June 29, it’s Ali Holder). There’s no cover for either event. (1501 E. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park. hautespotvenue.com.)

Friday

Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Shamarr Allen at Antone’s: A fixture in New Orleans’ fertile blues/funk/R&B community for decades, singer and guitarist Washington is an ideal fit for the downtown blues club’s monthlong 46th anniversary series. “Wolfman” made several albums for renowned roots label Rounder, also recording for noted blues labels such as Point Blank and Bullseye along the way, before adventurous indie label Anti- gave him a late-career push with 2018’s soulful “My Future Is My Past.” Shamarr Allen opens the 8 p.m. show; tickets are $17. More Antone’s anniversary action continues through the weekend with a sold-out Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real show on Saturday, and a Sunday tribute to the late Doug Sahm with his son, Shawn Sahm, and guests including Kevin Russell of Shinyribs (7 p.m., $20. 305 E. Fifth St. antonesnightclub.com.)

Radio Coffee & Beer’s seventh anniversary with the Deer: Since opening in 2014, this often-crowded South Austin hangout has become a haven for local bluegrass music. Radio also considers indie-folk outfit the Deer its “family band,” with close ties between venue owners and band members. Singer Grace Rowland fronts a lineup of stellar musicians who’ve grown into one of Central Texas’ most accomplished and creative acts over the past decade. Happy hour specials will run all day; the music will begin at 8 p.m., with the Deer playing two sets. ($15. 4204 Menchaca Road. radiocoffeeandbeer.com.)

Friday-Saturday

Mike Flanigin Trio with Jimmie Vaughan at C-Boy’s: Around 15,000 concertgoers will pack the Erwin Center in September when Texas guitar legend Vaughan opens for Eric Clapton, but you don’t have to wait until then to see Vaughan in action. He’s been the ace in the hole of B-3 organ master Flanigin’s trio for much of the past decade, with C-Boy’s serving as their primary home base. When the club reopened last month, Flanigin & Vaughan were the star returning attraction, setting up shop for a run of Friday and Saturday nights. Catch them there this weekend and next, plus a few other dates in July. ($20. 10:30 p.m. 2008 S. Congress Ave. cboys.com.)

Saturday

Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis, Sue Foley at ACL Live: Events at ACL Live are still limited-capacity affairs. There isn’t a bad seat in the house, and the lower threshold means ACL Live comes into play for some local artists who might not reach the room otherwise. Venerable country couple Robison & Willis have played the Paramount at Christmastime for two decades, but here’s a chance to see them at the other prime downtown concert hall. A fine bonus is opening act Sue Foley, the masterful blues-rock guitarist and singer who’s more commonly heard at small clubs such as Antone’s and Sagebrush. ($45. 8 p.m. 310 Willie Nelson Blvd. acl-live.com.)

Parker Woodland video release, Goons at Meanwhile Brewing: To accompany a debut EP that came out in February, local musician (and former American-Statesman freelancer) Erin Walter’s new band filmed a trilogy of videos that reflect upon the lives of Austin musicians before and during the pandemic. The first two came out earlier this year; now comes the third installment, “Later Than We Think,” filmed largely at the St. Elmo Music Lab rehearsal space just after word got out that Elon Musk had bought the building and would be converting it into a Tesla showroom. The band marks its release with this show at the popular new South Austin brewpub, sharing the bill with indie band Goons (whose singer-guitarist, Cole Burris, also worked on the video). (Free. 8 p.m. 3901 Promontory Point Drive. meanwhilebeer.com.)

Sunday

Austin Blues Society “Blues is the Cure” concert at Kenny Dorham’s Backyard: Originally scheduled for June 5 but moved for weather reasons, this event is co-sponsored by local blues community pillar Harold McMillan of Diverse Arts. Appearing are two Blues Society award-winning acts: the Matthew Robinson Band, winner of best blues band at the 2019 Austin Blues Awards, and Kathy & the Kilowatts, winner of best solo/duo blues act at the society’s 2017 Heart of Texas Blues Challenge. (No cover; donations accepted. 7 p.m. 1106 E. 11th St. austinbluessociety.org.)

Monday

Matchmaker Band at Far Out Lounge: For most of the past decade, this entertaining band’s Motown-classic revue has drawn packed houses on sleepy Monday nights to the Highball bar adjacent to the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar. Live music hasn’t returned yet at the Highball, so Matchmaker decided to restart its Monday shows at one of South Austin’s newest and largest outdoor venues. ($5. 7:30 p.m. 8504 S. Congress Ave. thefaroutaustin.com.)

Tuesday

Ephraim Owens, Whitney Rose at Continental Club: A longtime fixture in Austin’s jazz scene, trumpeter Owens got a major gig a few years ago when one of the world’s best touring ensembles, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, added him to their lineup. When not on the road, Owens has usually played upstairs at the Continental Gallery on Tuesday nights. The gallery’s currently closed on Tuesdays, so the Continental has given its larger club room over to Owens for the late slot (10:30 p.m., $5). Come early for an entirely different but no less compelling outfit: Country singer-songwriter Whitney Rose recently restarted her 7 p.m. residency ($8). She’s currently working with an A-list band of locals that includes guitarists Dave Biller and Rich Brotherton, bassist Brad Fordham and drummer Lisa Pankratz. (1315 S. Congress Ave. continentalclub.com.)

Wednesday

American Aquarium, Morgan Wade at ACL Live: North Carolina singer-songwriter BJ Barham has grown alt-country band American Aquarium from a pup, starting locally and regionally more than a decade ago before gradually building momentum nationwide. Over the years, they’ve moved up from small dives to midsize clubs, while their albums have continued to make inroads on the charts. Their 2020 release “Lamentations” reached Billboard’s country top 20, and now they’re movin’ on up to ACL Live. Morgan Wade opens. ($32. 8 p.m. 310 Willie Nelson Blvd. acl-live.com.)

