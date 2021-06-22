Dale! Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, will perform in Austin this September

Hip-hop superstar Pitbull will hit the road for the "I Feel Good" tour, his first North American outing in nearly two years, later this summer. He's bringing Australian hip-pop sensation Iggy Azalea along for the ride.

The tour kicks off in the Midwest in August and winds its way down south the following month. It hits Austin on Sept. 12 with a date at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater.

According to a news release about the show, Mr. Worldwide will play a mix of hits and fan favorites alongside selections from his forthcoming English album.

Tickets to the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at livenation.com.

