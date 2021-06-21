On the ranch again: Willie Nelson to play mid-July shows in Luck, just west of Austin

There's no Willie Nelson Fourth of July Picnic this year, but you will still have a chance to see Nelson perform in the Austin area this summer. He just announced three mid-July shows at his Luck, TX ranch in Spicewood, west of Austin.

"Luck Presents: Welcome Back Willie" will run July 16-18, with full sets by Willie and his Family band. Each show will feature a different opening act: Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis on July 16, Reckless Kelly on July 18 and Morgan James on July 18.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday via luckpresents.com. Tickets are being sold in socially distanced four-person pods, at $400 for general admission and $800 for VIP. Also available: standing room individual tickets for $100, and four-person "Porch Premium" pods for $2,500.

A news release noted the following details in regard to COVID-19 safety measures: "This is a socially distanced show, and Luck Presents is taking all precautions to ensure the safest possible experience. The event is being sold at a quarter capacity so that attendees can comfortably enjoy the event."

Luck Presents also recently announced plans to resume its flagship event, the Luck Reunion, next year. The daylong affair, held for most of the past decade during South by Southwest, is scheduled for March 17, 2022, on the Luck grounds.

The announcement of the July shows follows last month's news that Nelson will headline an Outlaw Music Festival event on Aug. 22 at Germania Insurance Amphitheater with guests Chris Stapleton, Ryan Bingham and Yola.