Lil Baby books Austin show in September, adding to busy stretch at COTA's amphitheater

Atlanta hip-hop star Lil Baby will play a Sept. 17 concert in Austin at Germania Insurance Amphitheater as part of a six-week national tour with special guest Lil Durk, the venue announced Monday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via the venue's website. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

The Lil Baby concert is the latest addition to what has quickly become a busy late summer and early fall season at the Circuit of the Americas venue, as top-drawing artists finally return to the road with the coronavirus pandemic receding.

