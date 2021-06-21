Lil Baby books Austin show in September, adding to busy stretch at COTA's amphitheater
Peter Blackstock
Austin 360
Atlanta hip-hop star Lil Baby will play a Sept. 17 concert in Austin at Germania Insurance Amphitheater as part of a six-week national tour with special guest Lil Durk, the venue announced Monday.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via the venue's website. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.
The Lil Baby concert is the latest addition to what has quickly become a busy late summer and early fall season at the Circuit of the Americas venue, as top-drawing artists finally return to the road with the coronavirus pandemic receding.
Here's what else is on tap at the amphitheater in August and September:
- Aug. 12: Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair (rescheduled from June 2020)
- Aug. 15: Black Crowes with Dirty Honey (rescheduled from June 2020)
- Aug. 20: Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, In Flames
- Aug. 21: Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe with Cody Carnes, Bethel Music
- Aug. 22: Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Ryan Bingham, Yola
- Sept. 4: Coheed & Cambria, Used
- Sept. 5: Jmblya with Future, Gunna, Kid Laroi, Lil Tecca, Flo Milli, Sofaygo, Phora, Spottemgottem, Trae Tha Truth, Cico P, Metro Marrs, Mike Dines, DJ Mr. Rogers
- Sept. 15: Kings of Leon, Cold War Kids
- Sept. 18: Korn, Staind
- Sept. 27: Maroon 5, Blackbear
- Sept. 29: Kiss, David Lee Roth