Austin360 On The Record: New music from Magna Carda, SaulPaul, more

New releases

Magna Carda, “To the Good People.” Three times voted best hip-hop act in the Austin Music Awards, the team of producer/instrumentalist Dougie Do and vocalist/lyricist Megz Kelli is revered in part because they take the genre in fresh directions. Kelli’s thoughtful verses and rapid-fire delivery ground the band’s material in hip-hop, but the arrangements often push their sound into jazz territory, with synth-pop touches and R&B grooves also finding their way into the mix. Subtle twinkles of keyboards plus occasional accents of strings and horns mingle with innovative, kinetic rhythms that support Kelli’s vocals without overpowering them.

The nine tracks here flow together seamlessly, even as they incorporate appearances from a handful of special guests: Cara Bishop on the opening “Spark the Day,” Ava Raiin on “Spending Time,” Juju Bae on “Waiting,” IAN on “Sunday Morning” and Demetruest on both of those last two tracks. The band also got production assistance on several tracks from Danio, Malik, Ari Burns and Gregory Clifford. Release show July 9 at Belmont. Here’s the video for the track “Propaganda”:

Leslie Beia, “Wallflower.” Formerly of the bands Earnest Lovers and Copper & Coal, Hill Country resident Beia steps out on this nine-song solo debut that emphasizes her richly colorful country vocal style. Her supporting cast in the studio included well-traveled Austin roots musicians Kullen Fox and Gary Newcomb. Release show June 19 at Far Out Lounge. Here’s the title track:

Sam Pace & the Gilded Grit, self-titled. Seven tracks of gritty, blues-based rock & roll from guitarist-singer Pace and his band. Release show June 18 at Central Machine Works. Here’s the track “Poblano Gelato”:

Recently released

SaulPaul, “Okay to Be Different” (8 Pound Gorilla). Released May 14, this seven-song set from the Austin-via-Houston rapper features material he wrote during the pandemic. SaulPaul’s brand of hip-hop crosses over strongly into pop territory, thanks to his bright melodies and easygoing vocal style. Guests on the record include Candy Coburn on “Live and Learn” and Nikki B on “Ready, Set, Go!” Appearing as part of Austin Community College’s virtual Juneteenth Celebration at 11 a.m. on June 18 (RSVP here). Here’s the video for the track “Ace It”:

Math Judson, “Demagogue’s Delight.” A versatile multi-instrumentalist who’s worked with local bands including the Digital Wild and the Pride, Judson steps out on his own with this 12-song set that came out in May. Judson is credited as playing drums, guitars, bass, synthesizer, percussion and vibraphone on tracks that incorporate elements of noise-punk, experimental jazz, left-field pop, hip-hop, folk and more. A key collaborator is Blake Atwell, who added guitar, bass, pedal steel and vocal harmonies and assisted in the recording process at Studio 1916 in Kyle. Playing at Far Out Lounge June 23. Here’s the track “Magic”:

Anthony Locke, “Shades of Steel” (Kailani). An accomplished pedal steel player who’s recorded with Wayne Hancock and toured with Asleep at the Wheel, Locke released this 10-song instrumental in January. It’s an enchanting mix that incorporates a wide range of steel styles, from Western swing to country to big band to Hawaiian. Accompanists included Austin aces Erik Hokkanen on fiddle and Dave Biller on guitar. Playing June 19 at Sam’s Town Point. Here's the track "My Buddy":

Coming soon

JULY 2: Mr. Linen, “Stay Cool”

JULY 9: Flatlanders, “Treasure of Love” (Thirty Tigers)

JULY 9: Giovanni Carnuccio III, “A Matter of Time”

JULY 16: Danilo, “All I Want” EP

JULY 17: Roky Erickson tribute album, “May the Circle Remain Unbroken” (Light in the Attic)

JULY 17: Christine Renner, “Heartbreaker” EP, release show July 17 at Empire

JULY 23: Robert Harrison, “Watching the Kid Come Back,” release show July 30 at 3Ten

JULY 23: Molly Burch, “Romantic Images” (Captured Tracks), playing Sept. 21 at Mohawk

JULY 23: Dallas Burrow, self-titled, release show July 23 at Sagebrush

JULY 30: Nobody’s Girl, self-titled (Lucky Hound), release show July 29 at venue TBA

AUG. 13: Jade Bird, “Different Kinds of Light” (Glassnote)

AUG. 20: James McMurtry, “The Horses and the Hounds” (New West)

AUG. 27: Shinyribs, “Late Night TV Gold”

AUG. 27: Alejandro Escovedo, “La Cruzada”

AUG. 27: Bob Schneider, “In a Room Full of Blood With a Sleeping Tiger”

AUG. 27: Altin Sencalar, “Reconnected” (Next Level), release show Aug. 27 at East Austin Piano Shop

AUG. 27: Suzanne Santo, “Yard Sale”

SEPT. 10: Heartless Bastards, “A Beautiful Life” (Unknown/Thirty Tigers)

SEPT. 17: Rod Gator, “For Louisiana” (Blue Elan)

