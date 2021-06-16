Austin music patron Black Fret announces 20 grant recipients for 2021

Black Fret has announced the 20 artists who'll receive grants from the local music patron organization in 2021. They are: American Dreamer, Clarence James, Darkbird, Deezie Brown, Eimaral Sol, Guy & Jeska Forsyth, Harry Edohoukwa, Jake Lloyd, James Robinson, Jon Muq, Jonathan Terrell, Lisa Morales, Motenko, Nané, Pat Byrne, PR Newman, Primo the Alien, Sam Houston & Blk Odyssy, the Reverent Few and Zach Person.

This year's grant recipients were announced at a members-only event June 11. Grant amounts will be announced at the annual Black Fret Ball in December at ACL Live. In 2019, 10 acts received $20,000, with $7,000 grants to the other 10. Last year, all 20 recipients received $8,000.

“Like everyone, we took a real blow in the pandemic but remain committed to supporting our musicians when they need it most," executive director Matt Ott said. "We felt it was important to honor 20 artists, just as we have every year, to show our music scene how much the community values and cares about them.”

Black Fret recently lowered its annual membership dues from $1,500 to $750. Members receive tickets to a variety of concert events throughout the year, at locations including east Austin private club the Pershing, the Haute Spot in Cedar Park and private local residences. The next scheduled event is at ACL Live on July 9.

Those who register at blackfret.org now also will get tickets to Black Fret events in the first half of 2022. The nonprofit, which began awarding grants to Austin acts in 2014, recently launched a new local branch in Seattle. The Austin branch has given local acts more than $2 million to date.