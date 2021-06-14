Eric Clapton to play Erwin Center in September, with Austin's Jimmie Vaughan opening

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Eric Clapton announced an eight-show tour of the southern United States on Monday that includes a Sept. 15 stop in Austin at the Erwin Center.

Austin guitar great Jimmie Vaughan will open all the shows on the tour. Clapton's band will include former Austinite Doyle Bramhall II.

Tickets, $55-$295, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via texasboxoffice.com.

Clapton, who's in the Rock Hall both as a solo artist and as a member of the Yardbirds and Cream, teamed with fellow Englishman Van Morrison late last year on a controversial single called "Stand and Deliver." Rolling Stone noted that the song "accuses the U.K. government of stripping personal freedoms in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus."

The collaboration with Clapton was one of several anti-lockdown songs Morrison released last fall. Northern Ireland health minister Robin Swann wrote in an op-ed piece that the songs "could encourage people to not take coronavirus seriously. If you see it all as a big conspiracy, then you are less likely to follow the vital public health advice that keeps you and others safe."

RELATED: Van Morrison teams with Eric Clapton for anti-lockdown song

The Erwin Center is in its final year of presenting concerts before the University of Texas' new Moody Center opens in 2022. Tame Impala's Aug. 14 show will be the venue's first concert presentation since March 2020. Other upcoming Erwin Center events include Michael Bublé on Sept. 20, Chris Stapleton with Jamey Johnson and Yola on Nov. 4, and Lauren Daigle with the War and Treaty on Nov. 5.

MORE:UT's Moody Center will be 'a world-class venue built for music,' its developers say