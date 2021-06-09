Gary Clark Jr., Lukas Nelson, Kim Wilson added to Antone's anniversary celebration

Gary Clark Jr. is a part-owner of Antone's, so it's pretty much a given he can play there whenever he wants. The Grammy-winning Austin guitarist will play the famed downtown blues club on July 15 as part of its monthlong 46th anniversary celebration.

Tickets, $75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via the venue's website. Expect them to sell in the blink of an eye.

Two more high-profile shows also have been added to the anniversary run, which stretches from June 18 to July 24. Former Austinite Kim Wilson, longtime frontman of blues-rockers the Fabulous Thunderbirds, returns for a July 14 show at the club ($20-$75). And on June 26, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real will play Antone's ($30). Tickets for those shows also go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via the club's website.

Nelson and his band also will be at Waterloo Records at noon on Friday, June 11, to sign copies of their new album "A Few Stars Apart," which comes out Friday.

