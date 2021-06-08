Jmblya returns to Austin on Labor Day weekend with Future, Gunna, more

The annual hip-hop festival Jmblya will return to Austin on Labor Day weekend for a Sept. 5 concert at Germania Insurance Amphitheater, featuring Grammy winner Future plus Gunna, the Kid Laroi, Lil Tecca, Flo Milli, SoFaygo and Phora, local concert promoter ScoreMore Shows announced Tuesday.

The Austin event will be the third of a six-show run for the traveling festival, which is expanding beyond Texas and Arkansas for the first time this year. Other dates are Sept. 3 in Rogers, Arkansas; Sept. 4 in Dallas; Sept. 25 in Phoenix; Oct. 2 in Mountain View, California; and Oct. 9 in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

PHOTOS: From the 2018 Jmblya concert

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday via jmblya.com. Ticket prices have not yet been announced. A pre-sale event opens at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to those who sign up for the event's newsletter at the Jmblya website.

Other performers on the bill for the Austin show are Spotemgottem, Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth, Cico P, Metro Marrs and Mike Dimes with DJ Mr. Rogers.

This will be the first Jmblya event in Austin since 2018. Last year's event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, severe weather caused cancellation of the event.

READ MORE: ScoreMore's Jmblya taps into youth movement

“Jmblya going nationwide is the culmination of the idea of bringing an affordably priced festival experience to markets that don’t have something like it,” ScoreMore president and founder Sascha Stone Guttfreund said in a statement. “We are known for curated events that pair big-name acts with future superstars. If you look back on our lineups, you’ll see that many of the openers we book later go on to become headliners.”

Performers at past Jmblya events have included Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, Lil Nas X, J. Cole, PostMalone, Lil Wayne, Migos and Kehlani.