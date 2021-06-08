Fireworks! Austin's Auditorium Shores Fourth of July concert and firework show to return this year

A local Independence Day tradition for decades, the Austin Symphony Orchestra's July 4th Concert & Fireworks will return to Vic Mathias Shores this year after missing 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Produced by the symphony with help from sponsors including H-E-B, the free event has been held since the 1970s in the center of town, along the waterway now known as Lady Bird Lake.

The program begins at Vic Mathias Shores, across Riverside Drive from the Long Center, at 8 p.m. with guest speakers and a performance of patriotic classics by the symphony. After dark, the skies illuminate with an extended fireworks show.

Vendors selling food and beverages plus crafts and memorabilia also will be on-site, according to Tuesday's news release announcing the event. "The ASO continues to work closely with the City of Austin and follow up-to-date public health recommendations," the announcement also noted. "More information regarding the event details will be released soon."

