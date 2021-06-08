Boss Babes rebrands as Future Front Texas, plans the Front Market and Festival in August

Boss Babes ATX is now Future Front Texas.

The nonprofit organization, which became an overnight sensation when it launched as a series of networking events in 2015, will remain committed to elevating the voices of female, non-binary, LGBTQ and other marginalized creatives through programming and grants.

According to a blog post on their website, the group "will always have a deep appreciation for what 'boss babe' means to us—and for all of the people like us who claim it to reclaim themselves," but they felt it was time to shift branding away from the hashtag campaign created by founder Jane Claire Hervey when she was still a student at the University of Texas.

The group will relaunch with their first in-person event since the pandemic began, Front Market and Festival, on August 21-22. The event, which takes place at Fair Market in East Austin, combines two popular Boss Babes mainstays, Babes Fest and the CraftHER marketplace.

During the day, the group will host a free open air marketplace featuring 100 vendors. There will DJ sessions, craft demos and art installations. Ticketed nighttime events are an outdoor film showcase on August 21 and an outdoor music showcase on August 22. Tickets are $15 for each night and are on sale now.

"As always, the weekend will be all about nurturing your creative community and, of course, supporting a spectrum of women, non-binary and queer creators," event organizers say.

