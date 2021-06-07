Margin Walker promoter Graham Williams launches Resound, new concert promotion agency

Concert promoter Graham Williams, renowned for his past work with Margin Walker Entertainment and Transmission Events, on Monday announced the launch of a new company called Resound.

Described in a press release as "a new concert promotion and creative agency centered on live-music booking, marketing and creative experiences that elevate the community in Central Texas," Resound follows the shuttering of Margin Walker last last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's website, resoundpresents.com, lists dozens of concerts booked at venues in Austin and San Antonio. Highlights among the Austin shows this fall include appearances at the recently reopened Mohawk by Jukebox the Ghost (Sept. 10), Austin's Molly Burch (Sept. 18), Big Freedia (Oct. 4) and Bob Mould (Oct. 6). Bookings extend into 2022, including an already sold-out weekend at the Mohawk with Bikini Kill May 7-8.

The press release notes that while concerts will be Resound's focus, the agency also will offer "creative branding services, brand partnership consulting, and other services."

Williams was a founder of Fun Fun Fun Fest and a principal in Transmission Entertainment until Fun Fun Fun folded in the mid-2010s. Williams then launched Margin Walker, which presented hundreds of shows in Central Texas before closing in December, noting in a social media post that "the uncertainty and lack of resources have hammered down on those working in this world, from venues to artists to festivals promoters and beyond."

On Monday, Williams said that Resound aims “to bring back to the scene what we’ve always done best: throwing badass shows and events while expanding our reach and thinking outside of the box to evolve as a business within our community and culture.”

Others involved with the Resound launch include Rosa Madriz (director of talent buying), Ian Orth (creative director), Chanel Quinones (administrative bookkeeping), Gab Soon (marketing manager) and Zane Ruttenberg (digital advertising administrator).