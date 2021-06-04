Saturday's Jerry Jeff Walker memorial concert in Luckenbach will be livestreamed

The bad news for Jerry Jeff Walker fans: Tickets for Saturday's memorial concert in Luckenbach honoring the late Texas troubadour, who died last fall, sold out in minutes when they went on sale earlier this year. The good news: The event, which will feature performances by Jimmy Buffett, Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle and others, will be livestreamed.

Tickets to the 7 p.m. stream are $10 and can be purchased at jerryjeff.bubbleup.live. The video feed will air at that same website. Audio-only streams will air live at Buffett's margaritaville.com website and on SiriusXM's Radio Margaritaville and Outlaw Country satellite channels.

PHOTOS:Jerry Jeff Walker through the years

Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward life-sized bronze statues of Walker and his close friend Hondo Crouch, who purchased the Hill Country hamlet of Luckenbach in 1970. That led to Walker recording his landmark 1973 album "Viva Terlingua" in the Luckenbach Dancehall.

Walker, a native of upstate New York who wrote the American standard "Mr. Bojangles" before moving to Austin around 1970s, was 78 when he died in October 2020. He'd been inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier that year in a celebration at the Paramount Theatre.

READ MORE: Our 2018 interview with Jerry Jeff Walker