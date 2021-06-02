Long Center extends 'Good Vibes Only' streaming series to summer months

With most Austin music venues reopening as the the pandemic recedes, what's the future of livestreams?

Some locals who got used to doing them will continue, such as pianist Chris Gage, who recently returned to his Monday residency at Donn's Depot but also started a new Sunday stream from home with his wife, Christine Albert. Others are adding livestreams from their re-started residencies, including Ulla's Sunday evening show at Saxon Pub.

Another sign that livestreaming still has its place is Wednesday's news that the Long Center is extending its "Good Vibes Only" virtual series into the summer. A spring edition of the series ran February to April with performances by Sweet Spirit, Montopolis and others streamed from the venue's Rollins Studio Theatre.

Summer "Good Vibes Only" shows will stream every other Wednesday at 8 p.m. beginning June 9 with JaRon Marshall & the Collective, followed by Jake Loyd on June 23, Star Parks on July 7, Collin Shook Quintet on July 21, Motenko on Aug. 4, and Bright Light Social Hour on Aug. 18. The streams are available free via luck.stream/longcenter.

Archived streams of previous performances by the Deer, Ephraim Owens, Ley Line and more also will be available.

Long Center marketing director Katie Conder confirmed Wednesday that in-person guests for the shows may be added to the mix later this year. "The plan for the fall is to have a live audience in addition to the streaming component, with a fully immersive '60s variety show experience," she said.

