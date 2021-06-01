Austin and Nashville artists team up for Pride livestream featuring Patrice Pike, p1nkstar

LGBT artists from Austin and Nashville on June 30 will join forces for the second annual Pride in Local Music livestream concert.

Co-hosted by Austin’s Patrice Pike and Shelly Fairchild from Nashville, the virtual event will feature five artists from each city, performing in storied music venues including Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and South Congress Avenue mainstay the Continental Club.

Kenny Williams Trio, p1nkstar and Pleasure Venom are among the artists who will represent Austin. Featured Nashville performers include Alanna Royale, Adam Mac and John Tucker.

The livestream will kick off at 6 p.m. and will be available at PrideInLocalMusic.com and on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The concert is free, but donations to the Austin and Nashville LGBT Chambers of Commerce are encouraged.

Money raised for the local organization will benefit the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce Education Fund. The Austin chamber will host a live watch party on the rooftop of the W Hotel.

"Working together with Nashville, we are combining the talent of two of the greatest musical communities in the world to produce an amazing live show that directly supports LGBTQ+ artists," Tina Cannon, executive director of Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

