Questlove's first live DJ show since the pandemic began will be at Austin's Empire Garage

Questlove on June 12 will hold his first public show since the pandemic began with a limited-capacity DJ set at Empire Garage. The Roots drummer and "Tonight Show" bandleader will host a special live edition of his "GO DJ" show, which streams on Twitch.

General admission tickets to the event are on sale now for $24. Socially distanced VIP tables are also available.

The show is a makeup date from March 15, 2020, when Questlove was scheduled to play the club's annual Music Tech Mashup. The party bridges South by Southwest's interactive and music festivals with innovative bookings and installations. Empire owner Steve Sternschein calls the event the reason he moved to Austin.

Sternschein made the call to shut down his club the night before the master musicologist was scheduled to play.

"I remember standing outside the club, on the phone with Questlove's agent, canceling that show," Sternschein told the American-Statesman in March. "He even asked the questions like, 'Well, you know, man, all of your staff who are supposed to work, they're not going to get the work now.' That's what we were talking about. What are we going to do about all the people who weren't able to work?"

This show seeks to address that question, aiming to raise awareness and donations for the Red River Cultural District's Banding Together ATX fund through the stream on Twitch. The fund has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in small grants to unemployed music industry employees since the pandemic began.