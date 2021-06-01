Garth Brooks to play two July dates in Studio 6A, where 'Austin City Limits' was born

After 50 years on the University of Texas campus, Austin PBS station KLRU is moving. Country music superstar Garth Brooks will play a pair of intimate benefit shows on July 20-21 to close Studio 6A, the small stage where Austin's storied music television program "Austin City Limits" first started recording in 1974.

Tickets to the shows start at $2,500 and will benefit the "Moving Forward" campaign to fund the station's new facilities. More information about ticket packages is available at austinpbs.org/farewell.

“Thirty years ago, Garth made history when he stepped onto the 'Austin City Limits' stage for the first time, and now he’s one of the biggest stars in music history,” ACL executive producer Terry Lickona said. “We are honored to have him return and make history once again, with the final performances on a stage that was the original home for the longest-running music series on television.”

Brooks was originally scheduled to play one Studio 6A farewell show in May 2020.

Brooks played "Austin City Limits" twice before the station moved from the tiny campus stage to ACL Live in downtown Austin. He was featured in the show's 15th and 25th seasons. The new performances are for the benefit only and will not be taped for the show.

Brooks was last in the Austin area in 2019, when he taped an episode of his "Dive Bar” series at historic Gruene Hall in New Braunfels. Before that, he played a huge outdoor show at Auditorium Shores and snuck in a surprise St. Patty's Day set at the Broken Spoke during South by Southwest 2017.

Austin PBS will relocate to Austin Community College's Highland Campus, where the station will have a state-of-the-art modern broadcast studio and a community space.