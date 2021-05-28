Beloved East Austin dive Hotel Vegas brings back music with A Giant Dog, Pleasure Venom

Hotel Vegas will host its first concert since March 2020 on June 12, when bar rockers A Giant Dog, Afro-punks Pleasure Venom and the Dregs will perform on the club's patio. TIckets to the show are $15 and on sale now. (Hint: Buy soon if you want to go. These will sell out.)

"When I think of what a real live show should feel like, I think of sweaty summer nights on the Vegas patio, and I think of that last show we had at (now-shuttered Barracuda). I want to see your screaming singing faces again," A Giant Dog lead singer Sabrina Ellis wrote on Instagram.

More:Austin's p1nkstar spotlights the beauty of transgender artists on Hotel Free TV

While other venues experimented with socially distanced, seated shows to weather the pandemic, the beloved East Austin dive opted to stay closed until it was safe to bring back the rowdy rock and garage punk shows that built the club's reputation. Instead, the club has been operating as a restaurant since September and hosting the streaming series Hotel Free TV.

More:These Austin live music venues are reopening after long pandemic closures

The restaurant business kept the club afloat, but bar owner Brian Tweedy told the American-Statesman in March that situation was “not amazing." He looked forward to being able to go back "to the business model that we excel at.”

"I want to dance on a pile of dust left by Pleasure Venom. I want everyone to join hands so I can Red Rover," Ellis wrote on Instagram.