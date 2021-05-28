Black Pumas show Friday at Stubb's rescheduled due to severe weather in Austin

After two nights that ushered in the return of large concerts to downtown Austin, Stubb's has rescheduled Friday's Black Pumas show due to severe weather in Austin.

The venue posted the news to social media around 9 p.m., after earlier announcements that they were monitoring the weather. The Austin rock & soul band's set initially was postponed and ticket-holders were told that opener Sir Woman would not go on.

"Black Pumas show scheduled for tonight, May 28 is rescheduled to Tuesday, June 1 due to severe weather conditions," Stubb's posted. "Hold on to your tickets, they will be valid for the new date. If you can’t make the new date, please contact your point of purchase for refund info."

The Grammy-nominated band — aka Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada — sold out five full-capacity shows at the venue.

