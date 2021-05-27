Austin Symphony Orchestra free summer concerts in the park kick off Sunday

Austin Symphony Orchestra will serenade music lovers with free outdoor concerts all summer long. The long-running concert series was called off last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now in its 18th season, it will return to the Long Center City Terrace for an 11-date run of Sunday shows.

The concert series presents an excellent opportunity, for music aficionados and casual music fans alike, to experience ASO performers in a family-friendly, informal setting. Concert-goers are encouraged to pack a picnic and bring a blanket to spread on the lawn for a community-oriented musical experience. Pets are welcome.

The concerts run from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on every Sunday except July 4 through Aug. 8. Each concert will feature a small ASO ensemble performing a variety of music, from jazz and light classical to pops numbers and film scores.

Masks are not required outside but must be worn while entering the Long Center for the Performing Arts to use the restrooms.

Here's the full schedule of events:

May 30 – Big Band, Conductor Anthony Corroa

June 6 – Brass Quintet

June 13 – String Ensemble, Conductor Peter Bay

June 20 – Brass Quintet

June 27 – ASO Group

July 4 – No Concert

July 11 – ASO Group

July 18 – ASO Group

July 25 – ASO Group

August 1 – ASO Group

August 8 – ASO Group

